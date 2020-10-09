    Bears' Nick Foles Not Bothered by Tom Brady Handshake Snub: 'We'll Find a Time'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles wasn't upset that Tom Brady left the field without shaking his hand after Thursday's 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Foles was asked about not being able to interact with Brady on the field. 

    "I didn't realize the camera was on me. ... I was looking for him real quick," Foles said. "We'll find a time down the road."

         

