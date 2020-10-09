Bears' Nick Foles Not Bothered by Tom Brady Handshake Snub: 'We'll Find a Time'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles wasn't upset that Tom Brady left the field without shaking his hand after Thursday's 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Foles was asked about not being able to interact with Brady on the field.

"I didn't realize the camera was on me. ... I was looking for him real quick," Foles said. "We'll find a time down the road."

