Mookie Betts, Dodgers Sweep Padres to Set Up NLCS Showdown with Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers have advanced to the next postseason round after defeating the San Diego Padres 12-3 in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers used a five-run third inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 edge. They tacked on one run each in the fourth and fifth before dropping four runs in the ninth.

L.A. smacked 14 hits, with catcher Will Smith leading the team with five, a franchise playoff record.

ESPN's Jeff Passan explained the historical significance behind his night:

The Padres held a 2-1 lead in the second with the bases loaded, two out and Fernando Tatis Jr. at the dish, but Dodger southpaw Julio Urias struck him out to end the rally.

San Diego got one back in the seventh, but the Padres never mounted a serious threat to the Dodgers' lead as L.A. swept the Padres in the best-of-five series.

The Dodgers will now face the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series in Arlington.

Notable Performances

Dodgers RP Julio Urias (Win): 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Dodgers OF Mookie Betts: 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2B

Dodgers C Will Smith: 5-for-6, R, 3 RBI, 2 2B

Padres SP Adrian Morejon (Loss): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Padres CF Trent Grisham: 1-for-4, RBI, BB

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr.: 1-for-3, BB, 2B

Dodgers Dink and Dunk Their Way to NLCS With Big 3rd Inning

The Dodgers led Major League Baseball with 118 home runs this season. For context, that's nearly two homers per game in a year with a shortened 60-game schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That 1.97-homers-per-game mark would give them 319 dingers over a typical 162-game stretch, which would have set a new MLB single-season record.

L.A. used the long ball to its benefit in the regular season, but the small ball has pushed the team through to the NLCS. The Dodgers have hit just two home runs in five games: Shortstop Corey Seager launched a solo homer in the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and center fielder Cody Bellinger hit one out in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Otherwise, timely hitting and great pitching have gotten the Dodgers this far, and that's exactly what happened Thursday.

After Urias got the Dodgers out of a second-inning jam, L.A. went to work in the third.

The Dodgers sent all nine batters to the plate, with six reaching base off four singles and two walks.

L.A. took a 3-2 lead off RBI singles from Seager and third baseman Justin Turner, who is now the Dodgers' franchise leader for postseason hits with 64, bypassing Hall of Famer Steve Garvey.

Afterward, Padres reliever Craig Stammen forced a Max Muncy groundout and struck out Smith.

At that point, San Diego was one out away from limiting the third-inning damage to two runs, but L.A. kickstarted another rally. An AJ Pollock RBI single and a Joc Pederson two-RBI single put L.A. ahead 6-2, and that was all the Dodgers needed to move onto the NLCS.

L.A.'s offensive versatility is a scary sight for the rest of the league, especially when coupled with a deep pitching staff that has allowed just 2.2 runs per game in the playoffs. The Dodgers don't need to rely on the long ball to win, nor are they dependent on one or two pitchers to carry them to a series victory.

Rather, everyone contributes to the point that it's hard to envision any team standing much of a chance against them in 2020.

Padres' Bats Go Cold at Inopportune Time Thanks to Urias

The momentum pendulum swung in the Padres' favor during the bottom of the second inning before moving back to the Dodgers' side for good in the third.

San Diego tied the game at one in the bottom of the second after Jake Cronenworth's bases-loaded walk, bringing first baseman Eric Hosmer to the dish with one out.

Catcher Jason Castro grounded into a forceout, but Trent Grisham's RBI infield single put San Diego up 2-1 with Fernando Tatis Jr. headed to the plate.

Tatis, one of the game's most electric stars, has a penchant for huge hits, like when he smacked two home runs in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Another one here would have broken the game open in San Diego's favor.

However, Julio Urias came in to relieve Adam Kolarek, and the left-hander punched out Tatis with an 83 mph curveball.

Urias was simply phenomenal, eating up innings and bringing L.A. into the seventh. Ex-MLB player and current Dodgers Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. gave him credit:

The lefty also set a Dodgers record with his work, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Urias' night symbolized his postseason thus far, with Dodger Insider tweeting his stats out:

With its new lease on life, Los Angeles then dropped five third-inning runs to take a 6-2 edge. That effort provided more than enough cushion for Urias, who shut the Padres down through the sixth inning before handing the game over to the rest of the bullpen in the seventh to close it out.

The Padres were ultimately outmatched by a deeper Dodger team that is arguably as good or better than San Diego in every facet of the game, which could be said for most franchises when compared to L.A. Still, they had their chances throughout the series to carve out a win but ultimately could not deliver.

That being said, San Diego should be a dominant force well into the 2020s behind Tatis, Manny Machado, standout pitching prospect Mackenzie Gore and many others who could turn the Padres into a dynasty.

What's Next?

The Dodgers will play Atlanta in the NLCS beginning Monday.

The Braves swept the Miami Marlins in the NLDS, which they capped with a 7-0 win in Game 3 on Thursday.

The best-of-seven series will run every day until its conclusion, with Game 7 (if necessary) occurring on Sunday, Oct. 18. FOX and FS1 will televise the series.