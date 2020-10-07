Dansby Swanson, Travis d'Arnaud Power Braves to 2-0 NLDS Lead over Marlins

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first NLCS since 2001.

Ian Anderson threw 5.2 innings off shutout baseball and Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson both went yard, leading the Braves to a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup. The Braves lead the best-of-five series 2-0.

Atlanta has failed to advance past its first postseason round in each of the club's last nine playoff appearances. The franchise has not reached the World Series since losing to the New York Yankees in 1999, their fifth and final appearance of that decade.

Anderson, a 22-year-old rookie, hasn't given up a run and has struck out 17 in 11.2 playoff innings. He fanned eight and allowed just three hits against a Miami lineup that appears to be running out of steam.

The Marlins, baseball's best Cinderella story, appear to be close to midnight. Pablo Lopez threw five solid innings of two-run ball but couldn't atone for an anemic lineup.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.