    Troy Aikman: Cowboys Should Be 'Embarrassed' of Defensive Effort vs. Browns

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Broadcast personality Troy Aikman, left, talks with sports reporter Ed Werder, right, before a NFL football game between eh New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys fell to 1-3 after a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the defense unsurprisingly taking much of the blame.

    Former Cowboys star and current NFL analyst Troy Aikman was especially harsh in his assessment.

    "To me, I'd be embarrassed as a player to put that kind of performance on film," Aikman told 96.7 KTCK The Ticket Tuesday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. "That's going to be seen by your peers for the rest of the season."

    The defense has allowed 36.5 points per game this season, worst in the NFL, while Cleveland totaled 307 rushing yards in Sunday's win over Dallas.

    "I just didn't think the effort was there," Aikman said of the defense. "...I didn't see one guy on defense that I'd say had a good game."

    Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for over 450 yards in three straight games and has a league-leading 1,690 passing yards on the season. However, it won't matter if the defense can't stop opponents from lighting up the scoreboard.

