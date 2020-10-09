Bayley DQ'd vs. Sasha Banks, Retains SmackDown Women's Title on WWE SmackDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sasha Banks beat former friend Bayley by disqualification on Friday night's WWE draft episode of SmackDown, resulting in Bayley retaining the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bayley intentionally got herself disqualified to retain the title after illegally using a steel chair. After the match, Banks turned the tide on Bayley and attacked her with multiple chair shots before the champ escaped the ring.

After months of the pair running the WWE women's division on both SmackDown and Raw, things started to deteriorate when Banks dropped the Raw women's title to Asuka at SummerSlam after Bayley failed to return the favor by helping her friend as The Legit Boss had done for her earlier in the night.

Bayley and Banks then dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax one week later at Payback, meaning the only title remaining between them was The Role Model's SmackDown women's title.

They fell short in their bid to recapture the tag team titles, and The Boss was in a great deal of pain following the match after Baszler worked on her leg throughout.

It initially looked as though Bayley was tending to her friend, but she instead launched a vicious attack. She further injured The Boss' leg and put an exclamation point on the segment by placing her teammate's head inside a steel chair and stomping on it.

The next week on SmackDown, Bayley explained her actions by insisting she had been using Banks the whole time and decided to toss her aside when she was no longer of use to her.

After a couple of weeks off television, The Boss returned on SmackDown to address the situation. Banks, who was wearing a neck brace, was attacked from behind by Bayley and nearly suffered the same fate until backstage personnel stepped in.

Banks finally got some measure of revenge at Clash of Champions after Bayley lost to Asuka by disqualification, when she attacked The Role Model with a chair and sent her running.

On the Oct. 2 edition of SmackDown, Banks vowed to gain even more retribution against Bayley and to take her prized championship.

The Boss ripped the brace off of her neck and announced she and Bayley would face each other for the SmackDown women's title on the WWE draft edition of the blue brand.

Despite Banks' declaration, it came as little surprise that Bayley escaped with her title reign intact since they are likely to clash again at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 25 and potentially many more times beyond that.

