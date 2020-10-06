WWE Raw Ratings Drop Amid Competition from Monday Night Football, MLB Playoffs

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings decrease amid heavy competition from the NFL and MLB in the form of two Monday Night Football games and an MLB playoff game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday's Raw averaged 1.686 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network. That was down from last week's 1.822 million.

The biggest moment of Raw happened during one of the final segments when a singles match between MVP and Mustafa Ali was interrupted. When The Hurt Business attempted to beat down Ali, Retribution appeared.

Ali initially seemed as though he was going to fight alongside The Hurt Business, but he ultimately revealed that he was working with Retribution and signaled for them to destroy The Hurt Business, which is precisely what they did.

Since the SmackDown hacker gimmick apparently made for Ali was dropped, he has essentially been floating around on Raw doing very little, but making him the leader of Retribution and potentially tying it into the hacker gimmick could be huge both for him individually and Retribution as a whole.

The main event of Raw was a six-man tag team match pitting WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team champions The Street Profits against Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Earlier in the night, McIntyre and Orton agreed to face each other for the WWE title in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Orton got the last laugh Monday, as he hit McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere to score the win for his team.

Raw also featured a title match with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

Other key moments on the red brand included Seth Rollins and Murphy getting into a brawl after they both refused to apologize to each other for the situation involving the Mysterio family, as well as Keith Lee and Braun Strowman fighting to a double count-out in an exhibition match.

Next week's Raw will be a significant one, as it will be Night 2 of the 2020 WWE draft following Night 1 of the draft on Friday's SmackDown.

