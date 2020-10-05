5 Reasons It’s Time to Believe in the Cleveland Browns

0 of 5

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns moved to 3-1 on the season with a wild shootout victory that resulted in a 49-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. This is the first time they've been 3-1 since the 2001 season, but it's not hard to think the record could be an illusion.

Cleveland was the league's most heavily hyped team last offseason before things fell apart in the games that mattered. Baker Mayfield regressed, Freddie Kitchens proved he was in over his head as a head coach, and the Browns stumbled to a 6-10 record.

At no point in 2019 were they over .500.

This year is different, though. While the season kicked off with a blowout loss similar to last year's opener, Cleveland has ripped off three wins since and has scored at least 34 points in each of them. This is far from a perfect team, but a year after the Browns were supposed to be good, it's finally time to believe they are.