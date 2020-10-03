Preakness 2020: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The 2020 Triple Crown season is over after Swiss Skydiver held off morning-line favorite Authentic to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Swiss Skydiver and Authentic made the final turn well ahead of the pack. They ran body to body down the stretch, with Authentic unable to close the gap before Swiss Skydiver was able to cross the finish line just before the Kentucky Derby champion.

Here are the full results from Saturday's race:

1. Swiss Skydiver (Win: 25.40; Place: $8.40; Show: $5.80)

2. Authentic (Place: $3.60; Show: $3.20)

3. Jesus' Team (Show: $12.20)

4. Art Collector

5. Max Player

6. Excession

7. Mr. Big News

8. Thousand Words

9. NY Traffic

10. Pneumatic

11. LiveYourBeastLife

Authentic entered the race as a 3-2 favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. The Bob Baffert-trained horse won five of his first six races and has still never finished worse than second in his career.

Swiss Skydiver was the only filly in this year's Preakness field and first since 2014. She is the sixth filly in the race's 145-year history to win, joining Flocarline (1903), Whimsical (1906), Rhine Maiden (1915), Nellie Morse (1924) and Rachel Alexandria (2009).

Trainer Kenny McPeek told Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun leading up to Saturday's race that Swiss Skydiver has remained even keel in her training:

“She likes to run, she likes to train and she likes to eat. Usually, racehorses, when they’re feeling some fatigue, will back out of the feed tub. But she’s been very consistent. She’s kind of a throwback horse and all year, she’s kept taking us to the next race to the next race to the next race. She loves what she does.”

Ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Swiss Skydiver has had an excellent year on the track with tremendous success since March. She won four of six races leading up to the Preakness Stakes and was the runner-up at the Kentucky Oaks and Blue Grass Stakes.

Swiss Skydiver was getting 6-1 odds in this race. She was tied with Thousand Words for the third-best odds in the 11-horse field, but was able to hold off stiff competition from Authentic to make history with her performance.

The next possible step for Swiss Skydiver this year will be the Breeders' Cup Classic. It's unclear at this point if owner Peter Callahan will put her in the field for the Nov. 7 event.

Zenyatta is the only female horse to win the Classic when she made history in 2009.

Swiss Skydiver's victory at the Preakness earned her an automatic spot in the Classic. If she is entered into the field at Keeneland Race Course, her results from this year should be good enough to make her the odds-on-favorite to win.