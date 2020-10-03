Heat's Bam Adebayo Plans to Return from Neck Injury for Game 3 vs. Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said Friday he plans to return from a neck injury for Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

"Yes, I believe I'll be in the lineup," Adebayo told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "I'm feeling better. I believe I'll play."

He played just 21 minutes in Game 1 and missed Game 2 because of the injury. The Lakers won both games to take a commanding series lead.

