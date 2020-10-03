    Heat's Bam Adebayo Plans to Return from Neck Injury for Game 3 vs. Lakers

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, right, stops Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said Friday he plans to return from a neck injury for Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

    "Yes, I believe I'll be in the lineup," Adebayo told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "I'm feeling better. I believe I'll play."

    He played just 21 minutes in Game 1 and missed Game 2 because of the injury. The Lakers won both games to take a commanding series lead.

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Impact of AD Trade Surfacing in Finals

      For now, he is still LeBron's No. 2. But, Anthony Davis is the future 👀

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Impact of AD Trade Surfacing in Finals

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Adebayo Plans to Play Game 3

      Heat big man says 'I believe I'll be in the lineup' after missing Game 2 with neck injury (Yahoo)

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adebayo Plans to Play Game 3

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      The Lakers Are in Control of the Finals

      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      The Lakers Are in Control of the Finals

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      AD, LeBron Dominate Injury-Riddled Heat

      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD, LeBron Dominate Injury-Riddled Heat

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report