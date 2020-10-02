Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Injury Statuses for NBA Finals Game 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Just like Game 1, there are some key players on the Los Angeles Lakers' injury report heading into Friday's Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals. However, it still doesn't appear these nagging injuries are cause for concern, even though the report included several top players.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Danny Green were all listed as probable, meaning they should all again be ready to face the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida on Friday night, as expected.

James has been dealing with a sore groin for much of the season. It caused him to miss a seeding game against the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble on Aug. 6. But it hasn't appeared to affect him on the court during the playoffs, as the 35-year-old forward is averaging 26.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists through Los Angeles' first 16 games this postseason.

After playing in every NBA Finals from 2011-18, James is back this season after the Lakers missed the playoffs in 2019, his first season with the team. It's highly unlikely that there's much that would keep James off the court with the stakes this high.

Davis is dealing with a right heel contusion, but it didn't stop him from making his NBA Finals debut in Game 1 against the Heat on Wednesday. In that victory, he had 34 points and nine rebounds. Through 16 playoff games, the 27-year-old forward is averaging a team-high 29.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

During Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Davis suffered a left ankle injury. That didn't cause him to miss any time, and it appears to no longer be an issue. But he was first listed on the injury report with the right heel contusion prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Green is probable with a volar plate injury on his left ring finger. It's been a nagging injury for the 33-year-old guard, as he's been included on the injury report since before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. So it appears it is something that he can continue to play through.

Green has started all 16 games for Los Angeles this postseason, averaging 8.3 points per contest and providing strong defense.

Overall, the Lakers are in much better shape than the Heat in terms of injuries. Miami lost both guard Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia in left foot) and forward Bam Adebayo (neck strain) in Game 1, and both are listed as doubtful for Game 2. Forward Jimmy Butler also suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter of the series opener, although he played the rest of the game and appears to be fine for Game 2.

Still, the Heat could be without their second- and third-leading scorers this postseason in Dragic (19.9 points per game) and Adebayo (17.8), which could make it difficult for them to bounce back from their series-opening loss.