Dak Prescott Says Cowboys Offense Is 'No Doubt' Most Explosive He's Been Part of

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott raved about his team's explosive offense in comments made to reporters on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott, who has thrown two interceptions and lost two fumbles through three games, also recognized that he must take better care of the ball.

The fifth-year pro's turnovers can be brushed aside given how well the Cowboys offense has operated with Prescott under center this year for the most part.

Per Sharp Football Stats, Dallas has a 12 percent explosive pass rate, defined as the percentage of plays featured completed passes of 15 or more yards. That 12 percent rate ranks third in the league, and the Cowboys are seventh in explosive offensive plays overall at 12 percent as well.

Statistically speaking, Prescott is correct when he says that this is the most explosive offense he's been part of: The 2020 Cowboys' 12 percent explosive offensive play rate is tied for the highest of Prescott's five-year NFL career with the 2019 Dallas team.

Prescott also leads the NFL with 396.0 passing yards per game, 50 more than Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen, who ranks second in that statistic.

The Cowboys offense has exploded in the past two weeks, amassing 1,092 total yards in a 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons and a 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas' offense sputtered a bit in a season-opening 20-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cowboys still rushed for 136 yards.

The 1-2 Cowboys, who are tied with the Washington Football Team for first in the NFC East, will welcome the Cleveland Browns for their next game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.