Ranking Best WWE Opponents for the Rock Other Than Roman Reigns
The rise of Roman Reigns back into the Universal Championship scene and his alignment with Paul Heyman has been the talk of the wrestling town, but many wrestling fans have turned their attention to The Rock.
Dwayne Johnson said in the past that he would be willing to work with his cousin in a match and Reigns echoed the sentiment. With a built-in storyline featuring The Rock returning to take his spot as the Tribal Chief, the battle is almost inevitable.
The WWE Universe knows Vince McMahon will do anything they can to get Reigns over as a top draw in wrestling, but there are better options for possible matchups for The Rock if he were to make a return to the ring.
Here are the best WWE opponents for Johnson other than Reigns.
Drew McIntyre
One of the best options to square off against The Rock would be another physical Adonis, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The Rock’s return would mean all eyes on WWE and few people deserve the honor of squaring off against the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment more than McIntyre, especially after his coronation and subsequent run with the title was marred by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
While McIntyre has shined bright and made the most out of his opportunity, the viewership numbers are way down due to a lack of overall interest in the product. Some may blame the champion, but he has been a highlight of a lackluster period for WWE Creative.
One way the company can make it up to McIntyre would be to have him square off against The Rock for the WWE Championship. The build to the bout would be incredible and the current titleholder defeating a legend on a stage like WrestleMania would make up for the lost time in the Performance Center.
Charlotte Flair
If The Rock wants to come back to WWE, Vince McMahon and company would have to let him do whatever he wants to get the mainstream attention he brings to their product by just showing up on Raw or SmackDown.
Johnson has always been a proponent of women’s wrestling and one way he could help the division break new boundaries would be to square off against Charlotte Flair in a high-profile intergender match at WrestleMania.
There is a vocal contingent of fans who hate the idea of intergender wrestling, but there are no better competitors to put on a textbook match full of classic storytelling that doesn’t offend the masses than Flair and The Rock.
Naturally, Flair would go over and build momentum as she heads back to the title scene on the red or blue brand, but the moment she creates with Johnson would live forever in wrestling lore.
Elias
For months, Elias has been on the sidelines with a string of injuries, but one way to ensure he returns to prominence when healthy would be to have him square off against The Rock in the ring and on the mic.
The Rock is well known for his concerts and ability to cut a promo through song. With Elias possessing the same traits and both men hugely popular with the WWE Universe, their pairing would make for a comedic masterpiece.
While Elias and The Rock could use their powers to fight alongside each other while verbally running down a few heel challengers, the real money would be on mic battle that ultimately gets physical and leads to a one-off match.
Johnson would likely win the bout as a way to put over whatever blockbuster movie he’s starring in at the time, but Elias having the chance to share the stage with a bona fide legend would be the boost his career needs right now.
Jey Uso
The most likely possibility for The Rock would be a long-term storyline with Reigns, but it should start with Johnson squaring off with Jey Uso, just as the current Universal champion did at Clash of Champions.
Reigns made his mark as an unstoppable monster at WWE’s latest pay-per-view, but The Rock should return to WWE programming and square off against Jey as well.
With Johnson beating Jey with class and dignity instead of dominating him in a disrespectful fashion like Reigns, the groundwork would be laid for the long-term battle to be the true Tribal Chief of WWE.
Not only would The Rock squaring off with Jey provide fodder for the eventual storyline and match with Reigns, but it would give Johnson the chance to knock off any ring rust he has against a member of his extended family.
