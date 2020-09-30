    Shaq, Dwyane Wade Among Virtual Fans Expected for Heat vs. Lakers Game 1

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIISeptember 30, 2020

    FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say. O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday, July 13, 2020, when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene. “He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    A number of NBA legends are among the virtual fans expected to tune in for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

    Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Julius Erving are among the former players who will be "in attendance," according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

    Wade helped lead Miami to four Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014 alongside now-Lakers star LeBron James, winning two titles in that span to add to the championship he won with the Heat without James' help in 2006. After stints with Chicago and Cleveland, he returned to Miami last season and retired as a member of the Heat. 

    Shaq, on the other hand, has loyalty on both sides of the court. He won his fourth NBA championship with the Heat alongside Wade in 2006 after helping the Lakers to three straight titles from 2000 to 2002. He was named Finals MVP in all three title wins in Los Angeles. 

