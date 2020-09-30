Shaq, Dwyane Wade Among Virtual Fans Expected for Heat vs. Lakers Game 1

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

A number of NBA legends are among the virtual fans expected to tune in for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Julius Erving are among the former players who will be "in attendance," according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Wade helped lead Miami to four Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014 alongside now-Lakers star LeBron James, winning two titles in that span to add to the championship he won with the Heat without James' help in 2006. After stints with Chicago and Cleveland, he returned to Miami last season and retired as a member of the Heat.

Shaq, on the other hand, has loyalty on both sides of the court. He won his fourth NBA championship with the Heat alongside Wade in 2006 after helping the Lakers to three straight titles from 2000 to 2002. He was named Finals MVP in all three title wins in Los Angeles.