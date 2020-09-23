NHL Rumors: Penguins Trade Patric Hornqvist to Panthers for Mike Matheson

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday to trade forward Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson.

Kevin Weekes of the NHL Network first reported details of the deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

