Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns Not Actively Shopping WR Amid Buzz

The Cleveland Browns reportedly aren't trying to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after their Week 1 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Longtime WFAN radio host Mike Francesa caused a stir with an OBJ rumor Tuesday:

KOA's Benjamin Allbright quickly shot down the speculation, saying it's "false."

Beckham was targeted a game-high 10 times in the Browns' 38-6 defeat but finished the contest with just three catches for 22 yards.

His lack of production paired with the disappointing result sparked a new round of trade rumors, which have become commonplace for the 27-year-old LSU product throughout his seven-year NFL career. He was traded to Cleveland from the New York Giants in March 2019.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he was "definitely" confident Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield will get on the same page quickly.

"We didn't connect obviously as much as we'd like to," Stefanski told reporters Monday. "It's a combination of things. You have to really start with them [the Ravens] and give them credit. They made some plays. A couple balls, I'm sure Baker wants back. A couple of routes, I'm sure Odell wants back."

Cleveland has plenty of talent at the skill positions. Along with Beckham, the roster features fellow LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry at receiver, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb at running back and Austin Hooper at tight end. Backup tight end David Njoku suffered a knee injury Sunday.

It wouldn't have made much sense for the Browns to keep OBJ all offseason and then try to trade him after a lackluster performance in Week 1. Selling low on a player under contract through 2023 as part of a five-year, $90 million deal doesn't make business sense.

That said, the trade rumors will likely become a weekly occurrence if the Cleveland passing game doesn't turn things around and the team doesn't string some wins together.

Beckham and the Browns are back in action Thursday night when they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to FirstEnergy Stadium.