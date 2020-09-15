1 Player Every NBA Team Needs to Chase in 2020 Free Agency

0 of 30

Another delay in the NBA's offseason schedule got you down? Cheer up. We have free-agency suggestions for your team to consider.

Selections for every squad are based on a combination of roster needs and financial situations. Since we don't yet know where next year's cap will fall, this year's $109.1 million marker will be our default.

More ambitious targets will be given for teams that have the means and motivation to chisel out additional spending power or chase sign-and-trade scenarios. These instances will be the exception, not the standard.

Assumptions will be made for each roster. Will the Phoenix Suns renounce Aron Baynes or Dario Saric? Will the Portland Trail Blazers guarantee Trevor Ariza's salary? Will Evan Fournier pick up his player option with the Orlando Magic? Etc, etc, etc. These decisions will shape each team's cap outlook and be explained in turn.

Please do not consider this a glance at every squad's should-be No. 1 priority. This is more about identifying players who fit with what franchises can spend; their current rosters and directions; who, in some cases, will best allow them to go about other offseason business unimpeded; and who will realistically be available to them.

That last part is most important. Around two-thirds of the league could technically be shopping with the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception. Names will be recycled ad nauseam if the presumption is everyone has an equitable shot at wooing players who fall into that price range. Adding more context is paramount for the sake of variety—and plausibility.