Fixing Every NBA Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing of the Past Decade

The Contract: Four years, $170 million

The Fix: Shorten it



Maybe the correct answer here is never let the supermax contract enter the collective bargaining agreement. Once that happened, Wall wasn't staying in Washington without it.

The beating he has taken from the injury bug has turned the deal from dicey to disastrous. But as soon as Wall put pen to paper on the extension in July 2017, he was fighting an uphill battle to justify his paycheck.

This season, the first on the new deal, was his age-29 campaign. That's a big number for a point guard with a shaky jumper (career 32.4 percent from three) and a heavy dependence on athleticism. He has always done his best work in the open court—his decision-making seems to improve the faster he plays—so if he lost some of his absurd sprint speed, there were legitimate concerns over whether he could be a star again.

That's a question that can't be asked of a player making an average of $42.5 million each season. That kind of coin should be reserved only for top-tier superstars. Wall was never quite on that level, and he could be worlds removed from it the next time he takes the floor (which he'll do as a 30-year-old coming off a torn Achilles).

It would help the Wizards' books if this deal (arguably the NBA's worst) didn't stretch another three years into the future, but Wall wouldn't have taken anything less.

