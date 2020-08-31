Ranking Career Resumes of the NBA's Top 10 Stars

0 of 10

Ranking the NBA's best players is a been-there, done-that, unintentionally-angered-everyone-already mental workout. Why not rank the career resumes of these preexisting ranks instead—an alternative ranking of the incumbent rankings, if you will?

The first step entails coming up with a present-day base of top-10 players. That's fairly easy. I've plucked most of the names from Bleacher Report's most recent NBA 100, which served as a look back at the 2019-20 regular season.

Because this process is more macro, though, I've allowed for some new entries. Anyone who didn't play enough to make the 2019-20 cut (Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant) or saw his standing significantly impacted by availability (Joel Embiid, Paul George, Kyrie Irving) was eligible to jump into the top 10.

After much consideration, Curry and Durant received the nods. They join, in alphabetical order: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard.

For what it's worth, Embiid was the toughest exclusion. Bumping anyone else just feels wrong.

Curry and Durant deserve the benefit of the doubt as top-10 mainstays. Doncic is just 21 years old but fully deserving of top-10 status. Embiid might be a more impactful player than Jokic or Lillard at his absolute peak, but that's debatable, and his shaky availability works against him. Jokic has appeared in more than two additional regular seasons' worth of games despite both big men hailing from the same 2014 draft class.

Alrighty, so that's the pool of players. Now comes the hard part: Reordering them based on their career resumes.

Initially, I thought about approaching this from a more scientific perspective in which I'd assign specific weights to particular feats such as All-NBA selections, league MVPs, Finals MVPs, championships, etc. But that came to feel more like subjectivity disguised as objectivity.

Zooming out to take stock of everything each player has accomplished to date and then attempting to contextualize it seems like the better call. It allows for more anecdotal arguments in addition to every formal accolade under the sun, including year-end awards, titles, career averages and sample sizes.

In the end, this ranking seeks to work in service of the following question: Given their entire NBA catalog, both individually and on a collective team scale, which player's career arc to this point is most preferable?