Report: Patrick Beverley Called out for Disrespecting Michele Roberts in Meeting

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reportedly made comments toward National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts during a meeting about whether to resume the 2020 NBA playoffs that drew a strong rebuke from his fellow players.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Friday the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul and Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem were among those to speak out:

"Michele Roberts, the executive director of the players union, asked to have the floor to speak about the financial ramifications of leaving Orlando.

"While she was going over the numbers, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley abruptly interrupted her, saying he disagreed with her logic, sources said. Roberts kindly reiterated that these were potential losses the players would suffer, and Beverley interrupted again.

"Roberts asked politely if she could continue with her point, and Beverley responded, 'No, I pay your salary,' sources said.

"This caused an uproar with Paul, Haslem and others, who intervened and told Beverley that disrespect would not be tolerated, sources said."

