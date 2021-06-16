Alex Bregman Leaves Astros vs. Rangers with Quad Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman suffered a left quad strain on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, according to MLB.com's Alyson Footer.

Through 58 games, the third baseman is slashing .276/.360/.430 with seven home runs and 34 RBI.

Bregman was able to stay relatively healthy in 2020, starting 42 of 60 games while slashing .242/.350/.451 with six home runs and 22 RBI.

The third baseman is one of the Astros' most important players and certainly one of the more dangerous bats in their lineup when he's at his best, but last season proved he was far from that.

Still, the Astros' chances in 2021 get considerably tougher without the 27-year-old in the lineup.

Houston was tormented by injuries as much as any team in baseball last year, with Justin Verlander, Yordan Alvarez, Roberto Osuna, Brad Peacock, Chris Devenski and Aledmys Diaz all on IL at various points.

Avoiding a similar fate in 2021 will be imperative to the team's postseason chances, even in a relatively weak American League West.

With the LSU alumnus out, expect Abraham Toro and Yuli Gurriel to get some reps in at third base.