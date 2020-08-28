5 Players the Yankees Are Targeting Ahead of 2020 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are no exception. Like every other general manager this week, Brian Cashman has been feverishly reaching out to rival executives, hunting for that 11th-hour magic that turns good teams into postseason terminators.



In fact, his team's current five-game losing streak and ever-growing injury list have turned Cashman into a texting maniac.

What was once considered a free ride to the World Series has taken an unforeseen detour. Not only are the Bombers 2.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, but they're also just two games ahead of the suddenly legit Toronto Blue Jays, who acquired right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Walker was one of Cashman's targets, but there are others. No. 1 on his wish list is Cleveland's Mike Clevinger, who would be a fine replacement for James Paxton (who's hurt) or J.A. Happ (a 37-year-old who's regressed into mediocrity).

But unlike past years, when Cashman has had implicit approval to add to the Yankees' payroll, money is an issue in 2020. Sources say playing in an empty Yankee Stadium in the Bronx will cost the Steinbrenner family north of $100 million this year. With those losses looming, one industry insider said, "I'm not 100 percent convinced Cash will get the OK to take on a big contract this time around."

It would be up to Cashman to make his case to owner Hal Steinbrenner, who figured he wouldn't need to spend another penny after doling out $324 million to Gerrit Cole in a nine-year deal. Cashman may or may not be successful, but here are some of the candidates he's currently eyeing.