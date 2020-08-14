5-Star Recruit Jack Sawyer to Skip Senior HS Season, Enroll Early at Ohio State

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Source: 247Sports

Jack Sawyer, a top recruit in the 2021 class, is getting an early start on his Ohio State career by skipping his senior season at high school. 

Sawyer announced on Twitter he won't play for Pickerington North this fall to "focus on training and preparation" for his early enrollment at Ohio State. 

