Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton out vs. Orioles Because of Quad Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

New York Yankees announced star Giancarlo Stanton will miss Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with left quad tightness.

The 2017 National League MVP dealt with a hamstring strain last year and played just 23 games. He finished with four home runs and 11 RBI in 23 appearances.

Back healthy in 2021 prior to this setback, Stanton resumed mashing the ball. Through 33 games, he has nine homers, 24 RBI and a .882 OPS.

The injury bug has bitten Stanton throughout his MLB career. He has eclipsed 140 games in a season just four times through his first 12 years, though he did make 153 combined appearances between MLB and Double-A in 2010.

The Yankees aren't lacking in firepower even when Stanton isn't in the lineup. Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu have all won Silver Sluggers at their respective positions, while Gio Urshela has unlocked his power potential after joining the Yankees in 2019.

Still, any team would be worse without Stanton.