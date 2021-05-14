X

    Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton out vs. Orioles Because of Quad Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2021
    Alerted 6m ago in the B/R App

    New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton pulls into second with a double during the second inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    New York Yankees announced star Giancarlo Stanton will miss Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with left quad tightness.

    The 2017 National League MVP dealt with a hamstring strain last year and played just 23 games. He finished with four home runs and 11 RBI in 23 appearances.

    Back healthy in 2021 prior to this setback, Stanton resumed mashing the ball. Through 33 games, he has nine homers, 24 RBI and a .882 OPS.

    The injury bug has bitten Stanton throughout his MLB career. He has eclipsed 140 games in a season just four times through his first 12 years, though he did make 153 combined appearances between MLB and Double-A in 2010.

    The Yankees aren't lacking in firepower even when Stanton isn't in the lineup. Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu have all won Silver Sluggers at their respective positions, while Gio Urshela has unlocked his power potential after joining the Yankees in 2019.

    Still, any team would be worse without Stanton.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion He Rented to Tom Brady for $22.5M

      Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion He Rented to Tom Brady for $22.5M
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion He Rented to Tom Brady for $22.5M

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Hicks Has Torn Tendon in Wrist

      Surgery is possible for Yankees OF, but he will not be going on IL for now

      Aaron Hicks Has Torn Tendon in Wrist
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Aaron Hicks Has Torn Tendon in Wrist

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Yankees, Orioles Lineups Friday

      Yankees, Orioles Lineups Friday
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees, Orioles Lineups Friday

      nj
      via nj

      Remembering Yankees’ Most Entertaining Walk-Off Streaks

      Remembering Yankees’ Most Entertaining Walk-Off Streaks
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Remembering Yankees’ Most Entertaining Walk-Off Streaks

      Matt Ferenchick
      via Pinstripe Alley