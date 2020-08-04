Superstar Matchups We Want to See in the NBA Playoffs

0 of 14

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Though many things will be different about the 2020 NBA playoffs, we can take comfort in one particular certainty: Some of the league's best stars are guaranteed to clash in each round of the postseason.

The NBA is overflowing with stars in this day and age, and it is a delight every year to see them match up when the stakes are highest. It's even juicier when they have history with one another or some other sort of inherent narrative that gives the series added meaning.

Today, we're exploring those star matchups that would be most exciting to see in this year's playoffs. Whether it's personal history, positional supremacy or legacy-related, most of these battles have implications that go beyond mere wins and losses.

One logistical note: We're only talking about matchups that seem possible.

For instance, as much fun as seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo take on Zion Williamson in the NBA Finals would be, the Pelicans are looking less likely to survive seeding games, let alone make the Finals, so their potential battle was not considered. Similar reasoning goes for Russell Westbrook vs. Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic and several other head-to-head battles.