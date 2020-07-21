Ranking Every NBA Starting 5 Headed to Orlando

0 of 22

For the 22 NBA teams playing in the Disney bubble, only eight games stand between them and the playoffs.

While depth will always be important, a team's starting lineup becomes even more crucial when every game counts and rotations become shorter.

The most important stat about the success of any lineup is net rating, or how many points per 100 possessions a team scores minus how many it allows. Teams here will primarily be ranked according to that metric since it takes into account both offense and defense.

Getting a significant sample size is important, as well. Only five-man lineups that have spent 50 minutes or more together will be considered. Five-man lineups that have played less than 50 minutes will be listed in parentheses, as will four- or even three-man lineups that feature new players being incorporated as starters.

Based on how they performed together earlier this year and how they project to play at the resumption of the season, here's how every team's starting five stacks up.