Report: Thunder's Paul George Underwent Successful Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George reportedly underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder.

Royce Young of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting the surgery was done to repair a torn labrum. He also pointed out George will be reassessed at the start of training camp with a timetable that "is the same [as] it was when he had surgery on his right shoulder a few weeks ago." 

In May, Young and Adrian Wojnarowski reported George underwent rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder to repair a partially torn tendon. He was expected to miss some of preseason training camp at the time.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    RJ Barrett Could Emulate the Career of OKC Superstar

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    RJ Barrett Could Emulate the Career of OKC Superstar

    Thunderous Intentions
    via Thunderous Intentions

    Examining Darius Garland's Complicated Season

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Examining Darius Garland's Complicated Season

    Thunderous Intentions
    via Thunderous Intentions

    The OKC Thunder Need a Herro in the NBA Draft

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    The OKC Thunder Need a Herro in the NBA Draft

    Thunderous Intentions
    via Thunderous Intentions

    Russ Nets Two Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Noms

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Russ Nets Two Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Noms

    Thunderous Intentions
    via Thunderous Intentions