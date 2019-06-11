Report: Thunder's Paul George Underwent Successful Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George reportedly underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder.

Royce Young of ESPN.com reported the news Tuesday, noting the surgery was done to repair a torn labrum. He also pointed out George will be reassessed at the start of training camp with a timetable that "is the same [as] it was when he had surgery on his right shoulder a few weeks ago."

In May, Young and Adrian Wojnarowski reported George underwent rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder to repair a partially torn tendon. He was expected to miss some of preseason training camp at the time.

