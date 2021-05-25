Yankees' Corey Kluber to Undergo MRI After Leaving Game with Shoulder Injury

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

New York Yankees announced that right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber left his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday with right shoulder tightness and will get an MRI Wednesday.

Kluber, who threw a no-hitter last Wednesday, threw 58 pitches over three innings, allowing two earned runs, two hits and three walks while striking out five. The earned runs were courtesy of a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. two-run homer.

Right-handed reliever Michael King came on in relief of Kluber. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic set that scene:

The 35-year-old has gone 4-2 with 55 strikeouts and a 3.04 ERA in 53.1 innings for the Yankees.

Kluber's 2020 season lasted just one scoreless inning after he suffered a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in the back of his pitching shoulder on July 26. He was placed on the 45-day injured list but did not return before the 60-game season ended.

The two-time American League Cy Young winner joined the Texas Rangers after nine years with Cleveland. He went 83-45 with a 2.85 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 in a brilliant five-year stretch from 2014 to 2018.

In 2019, Kluber posted a 5.80 ERA over seven starts. He allowed the largest hard-hit rate (37.5 percent) and second-largest walk rate (8.9 percent) of his career, per FanGraphs.

His season ended on May 2 after he suffered a broken forearm following a line drive from the Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson. He attempted a comeback and made three rehab starts in August but was pulled from his third with left abdomen tightness, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

Kluber played catch in September, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic, but he did not return to Cleveland.

Cleveland picked up his $17.5 million option for 2020 but eventually traded him to the Rangers for right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields.

Kluber signed with the Yankees on a one-year deal after the season.