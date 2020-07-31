Ranking the Top 30 NBA Players in Orlando

29 of 30

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Regular Season NBA 100 Rank: 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo surrenders his first-place finish through no new fault of his own. His case for retention writes itself.

He enters the restart averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while downing 62.2 percent of his two-pointers...all in under 30 minutes per game. That is absurd. He has a stronghold on both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors in a casual amount of court time. What happens if—when?—Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer breaks character and rolls him out for 35 minutes per game? Or 37? Or more?

Digging into the nitty-gritty of Antetokounmpo's performance doesn't reveal any novel downside. Docking him for his playing time or the Bucks' numbers without him verges on disingenuous. They cannot be faulted for dominating without overextending his workload, and he improves their net rating when he's on the floor by 12.1 points per 100 possessions—the fourth-biggest swing of anyone who's cleared 1,000 minutes.

Critiques of his offensive range ring similarly hollow. He is not a bona fide outside threat. Clips of his made threes still go viral because they're an event, a harbinger of the singular flaw separating him from complete, utter, irreversible world domination. And yet, on the back of volume, Antetokounmpo is bottling up what could be considered a detrimental void.

He has doubled his number of pull-up triples compared to last season and uncorked more fadeaways. Defenses may know where he's trying to go—though his stop-and-turns have added some unpredictability inside the arc—but his gait is such that it doesn't matter. He's racking up 10 free-throw attempts per game.

Still, while his limited range doesn't pose much of a dilemma during the regular season, it is a greater complication in the playoffs. As Dickinson College assistant men's basketball coach Adam Spinella said on a recent episode of the Hardwood Knocks podcast (55:29):

"It's nitpicking. He's the best player in the world right now, and I don't think that's too much up for debate. He's become such an unbelievably good individual defender. He's a terror in transition. He takes 10 free throws a game. Like, he's a nightmare to guard. But if we're talking about splitting hairs and trying to figure out exactly what teams are going to do to them in the postseason so that they minimize the impact that he has, he has to find a way to overcome that. And whether that's through playmaking and passing to others who knock down shots, or having that confidence in his jumper to take them when they dare him and make them, he needs to be the one that steps up and makes those right plays."

For all Antetokounmpo has done to repress, if erase, the issue, his postseason stock carries with it the tiniest sliver of uncertainty that will persist until, well, it doesn't.