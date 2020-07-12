The Biggest Blemish on Every Top-10 NBA Star's Resume

10 of 10

Giannis Antetokounmpo has felt solvable before. Shaky jump shooters always do.

Prior to head coach Mike Budenholzer's arrival, though, it was less about stopping Antetokounmpo and more about withstanding him. Teams were content letting up his barrages at the rim when neither the Milwaukee Bucks' roster nor their shot profile threatened to punish them from beyond the arc.

The Boston Celtics became the standard for doing both during the first round of the 2018 postseason. They forced the ball out of his hands, coaxed him into low-percentage shots by keeping guys in front of him and, on occasion, won in spite of him.

Last year's Eastern Conference Finals letdown felt...different. It wasn't just the stakes. It was the player. Antetokounmpo couldn't be as rattled when forced to pivot or brought to a standstill. This wasn't a just-happy-to-be-here superstar. He had ascended into consensus-MVP territory and planted his flag, firmly, in the best-player-alive discussion. Any struggles he had would be magnified and packaged as concern on a larger scale.

Existing skeptics were not disappointed. Antetokounmpo shot under 48 percent on twos in the Eastern Conference Finals, including barely 45 percent over the final four games, all of which were losses after Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 series lead.

Not every team will have Kawhi Leonard, the man most responsible for neutralizing last year's—and probably this year's—MVP. He goaded Antetokounmpo into jumpers and blanketed him one-on-one. That won't be a problem this year, at least not right away.

Leonard is on the Los Angeles Clippers, and few players boast his combination of length and strength. But the Raptors also beat Antetokounmpo with timely double-teams around the block, lending merit to the idea that he could be schemed into submission.

Whether that proves true this year is debatable. Antetokounmpo feels much less beatable. His jumper isn't the deadliest weapon, but he has doubled his volume of pull-up three-pointers compared to last season and trusts his fadeaway more. Better individual offense from Eric Bledsoe—posting an effective field-goal percentage of 61.3 in isolation this year—would also go a long way.

And still, you can't help but wonder if the Bucks are vulnerable and if Antetokounmpo is at least a sliver of the reason why. His reign at once feels inevitable and, because of what Toronto put him through last season, a little fragile.

