Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor Reportedly Receiving Bids to Sell Team

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 21, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson, left, talks with Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor following a news conference, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Timberwolves, who recently purchased the Iowa Energy D-League franchise, unveiled their new affiliate's name, logo and colors. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for new ownership.

According to Scott Soshnick of Sportico.com, owner Glen Taylor has retained merger and acquisitions firm The Raine Group to help vet bids for the team and a sale could be completed within a month. 

The company previously worked with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer during his purchase of the franchise in 2014.

Taylor, 79, bought the Timberwolves in 1995 for $88 million. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBA Moves Up Draft Lottery

    Teams have been informed the lottery is moving to Aug. 20; was previously Aug. 25

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Moves Up Draft Lottery

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Awards Voting Dates 📆

    ◾️ Media voting will run July 21-28 ◾️ TNT will announce award winners during the playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Awards Voting Dates 📆

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Asks Players, Coaches to Wear Masks During Zoom Interviews

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Asks Players, Coaches to Wear Masks During Zoom Interviews

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jumpman Logo to Appear on Statement Uniforms for All 30 NBA Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jumpman Logo to Appear on Statement Uniforms for All 30 NBA Teams

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report