Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor Reportedly Receiving Bids to Sell Team

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for new ownership.

According to Scott Soshnick of Sportico.com, owner Glen Taylor has retained merger and acquisitions firm The Raine Group to help vet bids for the team and a sale could be completed within a month.

The company previously worked with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer during his purchase of the franchise in 2014.

Taylor, 79, bought the Timberwolves in 1995 for $88 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.