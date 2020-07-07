NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest on Devin Booker Trade Buzz, Knicks HC Search

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Leon Rose was hired to be the president of the New York Knicks in March, but that's unlikely to be the only change within the organization by the time the team takes the court for the 2020-21 season.

Mike Miller is currently the Knicks' interim head coach, but there have been rumors of the team conducting a thorough search to find its next head coach. It's possible that could be Miller, but there have been other names reportedly interviewing for the position, which means change may be on the horizon.

New York is also likely going to make changes to its roster this offseason. The Knicks are likely to have a top pick in the draft (they have the sixth-best odds of landing the No. 1 selection), and they could be active in both the free-agent and trade markets.

Although New York isn't one of the 22 teams that will be in action when the 2019-20 season resumes in Orlando, Florida later this month, there's plenty of buzz around the organization at the moment. Here's some of the latest.

Could the Knicks swing trade for Booker?

Before becoming Knicks president, Rose was an agent who had some notable clients in the NBA. One of those was shooting guard Devin Booker, who has played his first five NBA seasons for the Phoenix Suns after they drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, now that Rose is leading New York, "the player to watch out for most" as a potential Knicks trade target is Booker. While the 23-year-old shooting guard has had success thus far in his NBA career, the Suns have struggled while trying to rebuild.

"Recent rumblings are Booker could get tired of the perennial losing in Phoenix, which is run by a thrifty owner in Robert Sarver," Berman wrote.

In Booker's first four years, the Suns never won more than 24 games in a season. This season, they're currently 26-39, but they're likely going to miss the playoffs for the 10th consecutive year.

Over the past four seasons, Booker has averaged more than 22 points per game each year. He was named an All-Star for the first time this season, as he's averaging 26.1 points and 6.6 assists in 62 games, while shooting a career-best 48.7 percent from the field.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star would likely fit in well in New York, where he could play alongside RJ Barrett in the backcourt and try to help lead the Knicks back to success.

Of course, the Suns would likely want a lot in return for Booker, who continues to be the centerpiece of their team, so it will be interesting to see if anything develops.

The latest on the Knicks' coaching search

Veteran NBA head coach Tom Thibodeau remains the favorite to land the Knicks' job, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. But that doesn't mean there aren't going to be more interviews along the way. And it's always possible that something could change as the process unfolds.

Charania recently stated that New York's coaching search is going to feature 11 candidates and the organization has been conducting interviews, including with Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown.

ESPN's Jackie MacMullan wrote last week that the Knicks interviewed Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy this past Thursday. Charania also listed Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson among the list of candidates who are getting interviewed.

There are plenty of candidates with previous NBA head coaching experience for the Knicks to choose from.

Thibodeau was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls from 2010-15 and led the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016-19. Atkinson coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20. Brown was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-10 and 2013-14, and the Los Angeles Lakers from 2011-13.

Woodson was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the Knicks from 2011-14, while Kidd led the Nets in 2013-14 and the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-18.

Although the 2020-21 season is likely to start later than usual due to the 2019-20 season set to go until October, Rose recently told Mike Breen of MSG Networks that the Knicks are hoping to make a coaching hire by the end of July.