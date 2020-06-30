WWE Raw Ratings Drop to 1.735M Amid Talent Shortage Due to COVID-19

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of Raw headlined by a high-profile mixed tag team match saw its ratings decrease compared to last week.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Raw averaged 1.735 million viewers during its three-hour show, down from last week's 1.922 million.



Raw kicked off with a double contract signing for Extreme Rules between Raw women's champion Asuka and Sasha Banks, as well as WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Asuka, Banks and Bayley were already brawling when the show opened, and after things settled down a bit, it devolved into chaos once again.

As a result, Asuka and McIntyre vs. Banks and Ziggler was booked for the main event. Their match was an entertaining affair, and it was the challengers who came out on top when Sasha countered the Asuka Lock into a pin to beat The Empress of Tomorrow.

Monday was also a big night for Andrade and Angel Garza, as they competed in a pair of matches. Their first bout was a win over The Viking Raiders, which means they could soon be in line for a title shot against Raw tag team champions The Street Profits.

Big Show interrupted an interview involving Andrade and Garza earlier in the night, and when Big Show attempted to call out Randy Orton, Andrade and Garza cut him off. That led to a handicap match with Big Show picking up the win after Garza walked out on Andrade.

Also, the tandem of MVP and Bobby Lashley had a successful evening. MVP beat United States champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match thanks to some interference from Lashley. Then, Lashley defeated Ricochet, who had run down to the ring with Cedric Alexander to prevent MVP and Lashley from beating down Crews.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Other key moments on Raw included Seth Rollins and Murphy beating Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo, Peyton Royce defeating Ruby Riott, and R-Truth beating Akira Tozawa to win back the 24/7 Championship.

Extreme Rules is still a few weeks away, but WWE did well to build to the pay-per-view and make it feel important on Monday's Raw.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).