MVP Eyes Gold, Dolph Ziggler Given Extreme Rules Choice and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's WWE Raw returned to the Performance Center with masked developmental stars in the crowd as the company dealt with a number of positive COVID-19 tests last week.

You could tell WWE was playing with an even more limited roster than it has had since the pandemic began because several Superstars appeared in multiple segments.

Angel Garza and Andrade even pulled double duty by competing in a tag team bout against The Viking Raiders and a handicap match against Big Show later in the evening.

We also saw Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and Asuka have a dual contract signing for their title bouts at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show on July 19.

Ruby Riott was in action against Peyton Royce, and MVP battled Apollo Crews in a non-title bout. Let's look at some of the biggest stories coming out of this week's episode of Raw.