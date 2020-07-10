College Football Position U: Who Is Defense University?

1 of 4

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is responsible for somewhere around 35 current NFL defensive players, several of whom have the potential for greatness. Eight active Crimson Tide alumni have already appeared in at least one Pro Bowl. The problem is they only have seven retired players who were selected to a Pro Bowl. Granted, one of those was nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker and Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas. But one Hall of Famer isn't enough in this discussion.

Florida Gators

Speaking of schools with one Hall of Fame defender, Jack Youngblood was one hell of a defensive lineman who went to Florida. The Gators also lay claim to linemen Jevon Kearse, Kevin Carter and Carlos Dunlap. They at least warranted some consideration for Defensive Line U. But linebacker and defensive back leave much to be desired in comparison to the other contenders.

Kent State Golden Flashes

Was Kent State legitimately considered? Of course not. In program history, it has only produced two Pro Bowl defenders. But did you know that each of those linebackers—Jack Lambert and James Harrison—was once named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year? The only other schools to produce multiple AP DPOYs are Florida State and Miami (FL). There's your fun fact for the day.

Michigan Wolverines

Ty Law and Charles Woodson form one heck of a one-two punch of great defensive backs. However, defensive lineman Trevor Pryce is Michigan's next-most-noteworthy defensive alum in the past half-century, so the Wolverines weren't in the running for our top three for very long.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Similar to Florida, Nebraska boasts a nice crop of defensive linemen. Ndamukong Suh, Neil Smith, John Dutton and Kyle Vanden Bosch were each selected to at least three Pro Bowls. But it's a much different story at linebacker and defensive back, where Nebraska has had just three Pro Bowlers—linebacker Lavonte David, defensive back Mike Brown and defensive back Tyrone Hughes—in the past 50 years, each receiving that honor once.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

If Nick Buoniconti's best years (1963-69) counted in this exercise, Notre Dame would have had a better case for the top three. As is, the Fighting Irish do get credit for almost all of Alan Page's Hall of Fame career, plus Harrison Smith, Bryant Young and Dave Duerson, each of whom was selected to at least four Pro Bowls. Justin Tuck was also one of the best pass-rushers in the business when he was healthy.

Ohio State Buckeyes

If we were solely focusing on active NFL players, Ohio State would have a great case for Defense U. Joey and Nick Bosa, Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward, Cameron Heyward and Malcolm Jenkins highlight a mighty fine list of former Buckeyes currently in the league. But we couldn't justify putting Ohio State in the top three with only two defensive players selected to more than three Pro Bowls in the past 50 years: linebackers Randy Gradishar (seven) and Chris Spielman (four).

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State has always been one of the best linebacker schools, but it is lacking in overall defensive prowess. Outside of Tamba Hali, the Nittany Lions have no defensive linemen particularly worth mentioning, and they haven't produced a single Pro Bowl defensive back. They have some great linebackers, though.

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pitt doesn't have much depth at all, but Hall of Famers Chris Doleman and Rickey Jackson and likely future Hall of Famers Darrelle Revis and Aaron Donald make for one heck of an opening argument. Each member of that quartet was selected to at least six Pro Bowls. It's a shame the rest of the defensive alumni have combined for just eight Pro Bowls since 1970.

Texas Longhorns

Casey Hampton, Doug English and Steve McMichael on the defensive line. Derrick Johnson and Brian Orakpo at linebacker. Earl Thomas, Jerry Gray and Raymond Clayborn in the secondary. There are no "best of all time" candidates in the bunch, but that's a nice collection of alumni at all three levels of the defense, featuring a dozen multiple-time Pro Bowlers. That combination of factors made Texas the toughest school to cut out of our top three.