Position U: Top QB Schools of All Time

1 of 4

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cal Golden Bears

Craig Morton, Steve Bartkowski and Vince Ferragamo made Cal a well-represented program in the 1970s and '80s. A few decades later, Aaron Rodgers developed into one of the most skilled quarterbacks in league history. Jared Goff has since followed with a couple of Pro Bowl campaigns and a Super Bowl appearance.

Miami Hurricanes

During the 1980s and '90s, Miami sent a handful of quarterbacks to the NFL. Jim Kelly is a Hall of Famer. Bernie Kosar and Vinny Testaverde started a combined 322 regular-season games, while Steve Walsh and Craig Erickson had careers of six-plus years. Beyond them, however, only Ken Dorsey attempted more than 31 passes.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's QB lineage boasts a Hall of Famer in Joe Montana, league MVP in Joe Theismann and pre-merger star Daryle Lamonica. Steve Beuerlein also managed a Pro Bowl season in 1999. Rick Mirer is the final notable QB to have a semblance of NFL success.

Oklahoma Sooners

In recent years, Oklahoma is the undisputed king. Since 2010, the program has celebrated three No. 1 overall picks in Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Landry Jones was a backup, and 2020 second-rounder Jalen Hurts will be too. But before them, the only Oklahoma-connected QB was Troy Aikman—who transferred to UCLA after his sophomore year.

Oregon Ducks

Dan Fouts is a Hall of Famer who helped the NFL's transition to a pass-heavy league. Oregon otherwise has several "had one notably good season" players in Bob Berry, Chris Miller, Joey Harrington and Marcus Mariota, plus Kellen Clemens and A.J. Feeley.

Stanford Cardinal

Stanford is a strong contender for a higher spot. John Elway is a legendary Hall of Famer, Jim Plunkett won two Super Bowls, and John Brodie earned the 1970 MVP award. Most recently, an oft-injured Andrew Luck was a perennial Pro Bowler.

USC Trojans

As far as volume goes, USC is unmatched. Even excluding a transfer, 18 former USC players have an NFL start. However, the drop-off from Carson Palmer to Rodney Peete and Matt Cassel is steep, followed by Pat Haden, Vince Evans and Mark Sanchez.

Washington Huskies

Warren Moon, Mark Brunell and Chris Chandler are a terrific three-man group. They all played 17 seasons each and combined for 14 Pro Bowls—of which Moon earned nine. After that, UW has the scattered careers of Steve Pelluer, Hugh Millen, Damon Huard and Jake Locker.