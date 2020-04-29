Position U: Top RB Schools of All Time

1 of 4

Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide

Over the last two decades, Alabama has generated more than a handful of highly regarded players. The most productive are Shaun Alexander and current Baltimore Ravens bulldozer Mark Ingram II, as well as Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans. The key for 'Bama to rise would be sustaining NFL excellence.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn has enjoyed a pair of superb stretches at the position. During the 1970s and 1980s, the Tigers produced starting backs in William Andrews, Joe Cribbs and James Brooks with a little Bo Jackson, too. Then around the 2000s, they sent Stephen Davis, Rudi Johnson, Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams to the NFL.

Georgia Bulldogs

In a few years, Georgia may claim a higher spot. Herschel Walker, Garrison Hearst, Terrell Davis—a Hall of Famer—and Rodney Hampton give the Dawgs a sturdy foundation. Together with Knowshon Moreno earlier in the 2010s, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift can bolster UGA's resume.

LSU Tigers

Since the group is absent a superstar, LSU isn't really a factor for a top-three spot. Still, the program has churned out a dozen quality rotational pieces with Kevin Faulk, Joseph Addai and Dalton Hilliard, among others. Leonard Fournette is LSU's top active player.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State fell a little short but has Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders to propel the future. The past includes Hall of Fame runner Franco Harris, as well as multiple-time Pro Bowlers in Lydell Mitchell, Curt Warner and Larry Johnson.

Pitt Panthers

If you're looking for the best three-man combination of running backs, Pitt has a spectacular case. Tony Dorsett, Curtis Martin and LeSean McCoy all topped 11,000 career rushing yards. What holds Pitt back is a thin group otherwise, though Dion Lewis and James Conner are working to change that.

Texas Longhorns

Let's be clear: There's no shame in a top-heavy collection of running backs. Texas has a Hall of Famer in Earl Campbell with memorable players Priest Holmes, Ricky Williams, Jamaal Charles and Cedric Benson. That's a heck of a group. But only four other Longhorns even reached 1,000 career rushing yards.

USC Trojans

Also a very narrow miss, USC boasts Hall of Fame backs in Marcus Allen and O.J. Simpson. The drop-off is relatively steep after Reggie Bush and Sam Cunningham, though. Charles White and Ricky Bell both had one excellent NFL season.

Wisconsin Badgers

Annually a top rushing team in college, but that hasn't always translated to the NFL. Perhaps surprisingly, only five Wisconsin running backs have managed 10 career rushing scores. Melvin Gordon and James White are the recognizable players today.