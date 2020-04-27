Position U: Top DL Schools of All Time

1 of 4

Clemson Tigers

Clemson sent six superb players to the NFL during the 1980s and 1990s in Trevor Pryce, Michael Dean Perry, Chester McGlockton, Jeff Bryant, Brentson Buckner and William Perry. There was a relative lull until Vic Beasley and Grady Jarrett kickstarted the recent wave of Clemson products in the NFL.

Florida Gators

Hall of Fame defensive end Jack Youngblood highlights a terrific group of Florida alumni. Notable players include Kevin Carter, Trace Armstrong, Jevon Kearse, Alex Brown and current/longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter Carlos Dunlap.

Florida State Seminoles

While the program doesn't have a top-tier standout from the defensive front, Florida State has a collection of well-regarded talent. Darnell Dockett, for example, was a three-time Pro Bowler. Current top players include Eddie Goldman and Timmy Jernigan.

LSU Tigers

The LSU pipeline has steadily continued to put linemen in the draft, most recently in 2020 edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. They're set to join Danielle Hunter and Michael Brockers, the latest wave of talent after Pro Bowlers in Henry Thomas, Kyle Williams and Leonard Marshall.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska boasts a trio of All-Pro defenders in Neil Smith, Ndamukong Suh and John Dutton, while Kyle Vanden Bosch is another memorable contributor. Other former Huskers who enjoyed long NFL careers include Ron McDole, Mike Rucker, Grant Wistrom, Chris Kelsay and John Parrella. Along with Suh, Maliek Collins is an active starter.

Ohio State Buckeyes

In recent years, Ohio State is unquestionably among the best. Cameron Hayward, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa have all earned Pro Bowl trips, while Johnathan Hankins, John Simon and Sam Hubbard are starters. More contributors are on the way, including the second overall pick of the 2020 draft in Chase Young.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Tamba Hali and Cameron Wake are both the most familiar players from the modern era and Penn State's best NFL performers. They surpassed Mike Hartenstine, Bruce Clark and Tim Johnson, a trio of longtime starters around during the 1980s (and parts of the surrounding decades).

Tennessee Volunteers

NFL legend Reggie White headlines the standouts from Rocky Top. White retired as the league's all-time leader in sacks and still ranks second. Fifteen players have made at least 100 NFL appearances, including Shaun Ellis, John Henderson, Albert Haynesworth and Leonard Little. In 2020, Malik Jackson and Derek Barnett are the best Tennessee defensive linemen in the league.

Texas Longhorns

During the 1970s and 1980s, Diron Talbert and Doug English passed the torch to Steve McMichael. Texas enjoyed a surge in the 2000s with Casey Hampton, Shaun Rogers and Cory Redding, who all played at least 163 NFL games. Malcom Brown and Alex Okafor are the most productive current alumni.

USC Trojans

USC has terrific depth of talent with Willie McGinest, Jurrell Casey and Everson Griffen topping the list. William Gay, Mike Patterson and Frostee Rucker should be familiar players to NFL fans, and Leonard Williams is the top active player.