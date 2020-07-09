College Football Position U: Who Is Offense University?

0 of 4

Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

Welcome back to college football's Position U series.

Bleacher Report writers David Kenyon and Kerry Miller have finished detailing the college programs that have generated the most productive NFL players at all eight position groups since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Based on the results of those positions, the next step is highlighting the programs that fared the best across all categories. First up is Offense U, followed by Defense U.

Please note, this evaluation is not intended to field the best 11-man unit possible at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and on the offensive line. The focus is instead on the number of great NFL players to consider.

Throughout this Position U series, B/R's focus has remained on NFL production. While the total number of players was considered, on-field NFL production since 1970 shaped the final order.