College Football Position U: Tight End U

1 of 4

Steve W. Grayson/Getty Images

Arizona State Sun Devils

Todd Heap finished one reception shy of 500 for his career, earning two Pro Bowl trips along the way. Zach Miller posted 3,804 yards and secured one Pro Bowl trip. Jerry Smith put together a record-breaking career, but a majority of his production precedes our 1970 cutoff.

BYU Cougars

Todd Christensen ranks 19th in career receiving yards for a tight end, and Chad Lewis appeared in three straight Pro Bowls to begin the 2000s. Had injuries not overwhelmed Dennis Pitta, he could've bolstered BYU's resume in a major way. Instead, he edged past 2,000 yards with Itula Mili and Doug Jolley not far behind.

Iowa Hawkeyes

In a few years, Iowa should be higher on the list. Since 2003 alone, the Hawkeyes have produced All-Pros in Dallas Clark and George Kittle. Scott Chandler, Brandon Myers, Tony Moeaki and C.J. Fiedorowicz all had decent careers. Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson are highly promising young players. But the overall NFL production isn't quite at the same standard—for now. And probably not for long.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Alge Crumpler enjoyed a terrific stretch with the Atlanta Falcons and earned four Pro Bowl appearances in the 2000s. Ethan Horton and Eric Ebron also landed a Pro Bowl nod each, while Freddie Jones had a program-best 404 catches in the NFL.

Oklahoma Sooners

Keith Jackson is one of only 39 tight ends with 5,000-plus receiving yards since the merger. He landed on five Pro Bowl squads and three All-Pro first teams. Jermaine Greshman headed to two Pro Bowls, and Stephen Alexander went to one. Mark Andrews is off to an excellent start with 1,404 yards and a Pro Bowl in two NFL seasons.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Much of Penn State's production at the position happened prior to 2000. Ted Kwalick had three Pro Bowl seasons in the 1970s, and Mickey Shuler added a pair in the 1980s. Kyle Brady and Troy Drayton both tallied at least 2,600 yards and 24 touchdowns. The key for Penn State's resume is increased production from Jesse James and Mike Gesicki in the near future.

Stanford Cardinal

David Shaw has ushered in the golden age at the position. During the last decade alone, Stanford boasts Zach Ertz, Coby Fleener and Austin Hooper—along with Levine Toilolo, Dalton Schultz and Kaden Smith. Before them, though, only one Stanford tight end cracked 1,400 yards or 10 touchdowns in the NFL.

USC Trojans

An extreme challenge to keep off. Charle Young went to three Pro Bowls, and both Hoby Brenner and Jordan Cameron headed to one. Bob Klein, Billy Miller and Fred Davis each surpassed 2,000 yards, and Mark Boyer had 170 catches in an unassuming eight-year career.