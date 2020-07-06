College Football Position U: Offensive Line U

1 of 4

Alabama Crimson Tide

John Hannah and Dwight Stephenson blocked their way into the Hall of Fame. Alabama also has longtime standouts Chris Samuels and Evan Mathis on the list of alumni. Since 2007—the start of the Nick Saban era—the program has produced Andre Smith, James Carpenter, D.J. Fluker and Ryan Kelly, among others.

Boston College Eagles

From about 1970-2005, Boston College seemingly had a longtime pro every few years. The list goes from John Fitzgerald, Tom Condon and Don Macek to Dave Widell, Tom Nalen and Ron Stone. In the last two decades, recognizable names include Damien Woody, Dan Koppen, Chris Snee and Anthony Castonzo. Overall, BC has five Pro Bowlers and two All-Pros in Nalen and Snee.

Florida Gators

Lomas Brown, Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey have combined for 19 of the program's 20 Pro Bowl honors. Five others—Dan Fike, David Williams, Jeff Mitchell, Cooper Carlisle and Max Starks—notched 90-plus starts, and Marcus Gilbert should join them in 2020. It also helps to have Trent Brown, D.J. Humphries, Jonotthan Harrison, Jawaan Taylor and Jon Halapio currently in the NFL.

Iowa Hawkeyes

John Niland, Jay Hilgenberg, Mark Bortz and John Alt each reached multiple Pro Bowls during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. After a bit of a quiet period, Iowa has reclaimed a place in this conversation. Marshal Yanda, Bryan Bulaga, Riley Reiff and Brandon Scherff have developed into respected pros, and the next wave includes Austin Blythe and James Daniels.

LSU Tigers

LSU has a decent case for a higher spot. Kevin Mawae is a Hall of Famer, and Alan Faneca might be headed to Canton, too. Current linemen Andrew Whitworth and Trai Turner have combined for nine Pro Bowl trips. Dan Alexander, Todd McClure and Lance Smith all started at least 165 games in 12-plus-year careers.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Will Shields is the undisputed standout with 12 Pro Bowls, two All-Pro trips and one Hall of Fame bust. He's joined in Canton by Bob Brown and Mick Tingelhoff, who thrived in the 1970s. Richie Incognito has four Pro Bowls to his name, while Keith Bishop and Carl Nicks achieved two apiece. Dominic Raiola started 203 games.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

What the Irish lack in Hall of Fame recognition, they atone for in depth. Ten alums tallied 100-plus NFL starts, including Bob Kuechenberg and George Kunz—six- and eight-time Pro Bowlers, respectively. Zack Martin is approaching the 100-start mark and is a four-time All-Pro guard. And the group of current pros—Martin, Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson, Nick Martin and Mike McGlinchey—is stellar.

Wisconsin Badgers

Mike Webster has a place in the Hall of Fame, and Joe Thomas should unquestionably be headed there, too. They headline a list of Wisconsin alums who enjoyed long NFL careers. Past standouts include Paul Gruber, Mark Tauscher and Jeff Dellenbach. Familiar current players are Kevin Zeitler, Ryan Ramczyk, Ricky Wagner, Rob Havenstein and the recently retired Travis Frederick.