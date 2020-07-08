College Football Position U: Linebacker U

0 of 4

Welcome to the most contentious string of debates among college football fans. It's Position U Week 2.0.

Having previously completed quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive line and defensive back, Bleacher Report writers David Kenyon and Kerry Miller are identifying the college programs that have generated the most productive NFL players at tight end, offensive line, linebacker, overall offense and overall defense since 1970.

In this edition, the focus is on linebackers. Please note we're not necessarily looking to form the best possible four-man unit of linebackers, though. In other words, if a school's best alumni are all inside linebackers or all edge-rushers, it wouldn't negatively impact its ranking.

At every position, the discussion has several possible angles. Is your preference total NFL alumni? The number of players drafted from a certain position group? Actual NFL production? All of these measures are reasonable to use as the guide.

Throughout this Position U series, B/R's focus is on the latter point. While the total number of players is considered, on-field production since 1970 shaped the final order.