Andrew Friedman Announces Dodgers Organization Has Had Positive COVID-19 Tests

The president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers says multiple members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Andrew Friedman did not confirm if players or staff had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but he did say none of the symptoms of those who contracted the virus have become problematic, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

"Obviously this is a delicate subject and something that has been front of mind for all of us for the last four months," Friedman said. "As far as guys being delayed for spring training. I'm not sure. It's definitely possible."

