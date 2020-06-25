Watch Ronda Rousey Star in Teaser Video for 'Ultimate Home Championship'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Ronda Rousey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey required more time to push her garbage bins to the edge of the driveway than she needed to win eight of her 14 MMA fights.

The former UFC and WWE star is one of seven athletes competing in the Ultimate Home Championship, a YouTube event hosted by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

YouTube provided a teaser Thursday, which showcased Rousey in what's likely the Rubbish Relay.

It's unclear whether she completed the event as the clock hit 57 seconds. For reference, that's 43 seconds longer than her victory over Cat Zingano at UFC 184 in February 2015.

Maybe Rousey should've applied an armbar to one of the bins.  

