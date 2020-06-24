WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The show opened with a shot of Priest being found outside the Performance Center. He had clearly been attacked and struggled to get to his feet.

Grimes came to the ring and expected to win by forfeit but Priest fought his way past a group of referees to make it to the ring. His ribs were wrapped up and Grimes went right after the target.

The ref backed him up and The Archer of Infamy told him to call for the bell. He hit The Technical Savage with a series of stiff strikes as he fought through the pain.

He hit a big chokeslam before collapsing to the mat in agony. After they fought outside of the ring for a moment, Grimes hit The Cave In for the win.

Grade: C+

Analysis

The way this was booked was a little strange. Priest was attacked, but valiantly fought back and it is the kind of spot WWE usually employs with a babyface.

Priest has been a heel at his worst and a tweener at his best, so this may have been WWE's way of seeing how the WWE Universe reacts to him as an underdog for once.

Grimes played the heel well but overall, this was a short bout that didn't show off enough of what makes either one of these Superstars special. It told a story at the expense of a better match.