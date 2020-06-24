Malcolm Brogdon Plans to Join Pacers in Restart Despite Positive COVID-19 Test

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday guard Malcolm Brogdon has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine," he said. "I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs." 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

