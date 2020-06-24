Malcolm Brogdon Plans to Join Pacers in Restart Despite Positive COVID-19 Test

Malcolm Brogdon Plans to Join Pacers in Restart Despite Positive COVID-19 TestJune 24, 2020
Morry Gash/Associated Press
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday guard Malcolm Brogdon has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine," he said. "I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs."
