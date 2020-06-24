Nikola Jokic 'Fine,' 'Not Showing Symptoms' After COVID-19 Test, Says Father

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive for COVID-19 in his native Serbia, but his father provided a positive outlook regarding Jokic's health.

Speaking to Nova.rs (h/t Eurohoops.net), Branislav Jokic said the following regarding his son's status: "We are all fine. Nikola is fine. It's been a week. What he had is gone. He is not showing symptoms. He is with us, and everything is fine."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, Jokic is expected to be cleared to travel in one week provided he tests negative for the coronavirus twice in a matter of 24 hours. Once that happens, Jokic can fly back to the United States for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.



Jokic was pictured standing next to Nikola Jankovic, a center for KK Partizan in Serbia, at a basketball exhibition in mid-June. Jankovic later tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was also at the event and has since tested positive for the virus.

NBA teams are slated to have a short training camp in their respective markets before traveling to Orlando, Florida, on July 7. The season is set to resume July 30.

Players who test positive will be subject to quarantine and must pass multiple tests in order to become eligible to play.

When the 2019-20 season resumes, the Nuggets will be third in the Western Conference at 43-22. Denver and 21 other teams will play eight regular-season games each before the playoffs begin.

Before the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jokic was averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

