Booker T on Undertaker's WWE Future, Mark Henry Praises Cesaro; Andrade Rumors

Booker Predicts Undertaker Will Wrestle Again

The Undertaker said Sunday in the finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride that he has "no desire" to wrestle again following his win in the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Despite that, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expects The Phenom to get back in the ring at some point.

On Booker's The Hall of Fame podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth), he gave his perspective on whether Taker will or should wrestle again:

"If I was a betting man, I would take the odds of seeing The Undertaker come back for one more time for a WrestleMania moment or a Saudi Arabia payday. Anything's possible, but to say this is truly the last ride for a man like The Undertaker, I don't see it, because The Deadman belongs to the people. That's the way I see it.

"It's hard for me to be that selfish, but I am. The Deadman belongs to the people, and the people are gonna demand to see The Undertaker. We don't care if it's once a year. We don't care if it's Boneyard cinema-style matches, but for The Undertaker to vanish into thin air and go away forever, that would be sacrilegious."

While The Undertaker's docu-series ended with him seemingly being at peace with his career, he also said he would "consider" wrestling again if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in a bind and asked him to do so.

Taker said many times during the series that he was content and ready to retire, but the allure of another match pulled him back in many times. Given the right scenario, that could potentially happen again in the near future.

The Undertaker showed at WrestleMania 36 that he can thrive in a unique scenario like the Boneyard Match, and if WWE wants to continue to utilize the 55-year-old veteran, selling him on more matches of a similar ilk may be the way to go.

Henry Talks Up Cesaro's Strength

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will likely always be known for his "World's Strongest Man" moniker, but he's impressed by the strength a current WWE Superstar often displays.

In a preview of his interview with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for Broken Skull Sessions, which will air Sunday on WWE Network, Henry gave SmackDown Superstar Cesaro quite the rub.

As part of a rapid-fire question-and-answer segment, Henry said Cesaro was the Superstar who trains hardest at the gym, the most deceptively powerful Superstar and the strongest pound-for-pound Superstar.

Cesaro has long been lauded for his strength, and it has been on full display throughout his career. His Cesaro Swing signature move is one of the most impressive feats of strength in the entire company. He even managed to execute on The Great Khali before.

Currently, Cesaro is part of a tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura, and they appear to be getting a big push after beating SmackDown Tag Team champions New Day in a non-title match.

The Swiss Superman has never gotten the big singles run that many fans have hoped for, but it can be argued that he is one of the most successful tag team wrestlers in WWE history because of what he has accomplished alongside the likes of Tyson Kidd, Jack Swagger, Sheamus and now Nakamura.

Cesaro tends to thrive in any spot WWE puts him in, and his remarkable physical tools are a big reason for that.

WWE's Plans for Andrade and Garza

While Andrade and Angel Garza have had no shortage of storyline tension recently, there are reportedly no plans to break them up any time soon.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE has long-term plans for Andrade, Garza and Zelina Vega as a unit, including a potential run with the Raw Tag Team Championships.

After The Street Profits beat The Viking Raiders on Monday's episode of Raw to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships, Andrade and Garza attacked the champs.

Andrade and Garza were originally scheduled to compete for the titles at WrestleMania 36, but Andrade was unable to compete and was replaced by Austin Theory. Theory has since been kicked out of the group and joined up with Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Aside from The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders, tag teams are somewhat limited on Raw right now, so keeping Andrade and Garza together for a bit longer is likely the right move.

Such a rivalry could also allow WWE to reintroduce Bianca Belair into the fold, as she could act as an equalizer to Vega.

Andrade and Garza are both supremely talented Superstars who could be highly successful on their own, but there is a greater need on the tag team side of things currently.

