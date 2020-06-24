Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler WWE Raw Feud

0 of 4

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

On Monday's episode of WWE Raw, former world champion Dolph Ziggler made his debut on the red brand and challenged Drew McIntyre to a match for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

While the bout should be an in-ring masterclass taught by two of the hardest workers in the industry, the fact that WWE Creative is booking the storyline could make it a dream scenario or a complete nightmare for those involved and fans at home.

As seen in recent months, the company's track record of successful storytelling is not good.

Here are the dream and nightmare scenarios for McIntyre vs. Ziggler as the two men begin their Raw feud leading into the July 19 pay-per-view.