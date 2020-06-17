Knicks Rumors: Jason Kidd, Becky Hammon, Mike Brown Are Possible HC Targets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly looking at a number of high-profile names as they continue their search for their next head coach.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, New York plans on interviewing at least eight candidates before wrapping up the search prior to the NBA's planned restart in Orlando, Florida, on July 30.

Begley noted "there is some support in the organization" for Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, while former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown has generated "interest." A source also said San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is someone to "keep an eye on."

