WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Match Card Predictions After Backlash ResultsJune 17, 2020
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Match Card Predictions After Backlash Results
WWE Backlash did not see a single title change hands and most of the feuds featured on Sunday's card do not seem to be anywhere near settled.
Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, Apollo Crews bested Andrade, and Bayley and Sasha Banks managed to keep the women's tag titles.
Asuka and Nia Jax were both counted out in their encounter before The Empress of Tomorrow won the rematch on Monday's WWE Raw, but it ended with a bit of controversy to keep the storyline active.
Randy Orton beat Edge in an epic encounter, and The Street Profits teamed up with The Viking Raiders to fight Akira Tozawa and a group of ninjas.
Extreme Rules is the next pay-per-view on July 19. Let's look at which feuds WWE should use to populate the card.
The IIconics vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks
Bayley and Sasha Banks were able to hold onto the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a competitive bout against Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and The IIconics.
Bliss and Cross have had a few opportunities for the belts, so the next match should only feature two teams, especially if there is a special stipulation involved.
The IIconics are clearly being built up to win the titles and when they do, it will almost certainly be the catalyst for Bayley and The Boss to ignite their own personal feud.
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have shown a lot of improvements since they returned on May 11. They are the most established women's team on the roster and should be one of the pillars of the entire division.
Something as simple as a Texas Tornado match would work perfectly because it would allow all four Superstars to be in the ring at once.
Asuka vs. Nia Jax
The feud between Asuka and Nia Jax is far from over. Their rematch on Raw saw the challenger push the referee to the mat before The Empress of Tomorrow rolled her up and the ref made a fast count.
This kind of controversial finish is designed to keep the belt on the titleholder without giving The Irresistible Force a clean loss, which means the storyline will continue for at least one more PPV.
A third competitor to make this a Triple Threat match may be a good idea to avoid repetition, but if WWE does book a singles bout, it should be inside a steel cage.
Jax and Asuka are two of the most physical Superstars in the division. The only thing that can contain them is a 10-foot steel structure. This will ensure there is a conclusive victor in the end.
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley were having a hard-hitting fight at Backlash before Lana decided to get involved and inadvertently cost her husband the win.
The All Mighty is already claiming he deserves a rematch and is putting the Scot's pride in question. He said if he was a fighting champion, he would agree to another bout between the two men.
For two powerhouses like these guys, a stipulation such as Last Man Standing or Falls Count Anywhere would be ideal. It would allow them to be creative without having to worry about the rules.
They could fight throughout the Performance Center and even take the battle outside to the parking lot if necessary. A standard singles bout simply won't do in this case.
Taking disqualifications out of the picture would also allow MVP to assist his client or Lana to hinder her husband's efforts once again.
No matter how WWE decides to end the rematch, Lashley and McIntyre can both come away from it without losing any momentum.
Angel Garza vs. Andrade
Andrade and Angel Garza are not going to be allies for much longer if they continue causing trouble for each other. With a little more than a month before Extreme Rules, WWE has plenty of time to develop this feud.
Zelina Vega is going to need to decide which client she sees as a bigger asset because she is not going to be able to remain unbiased once they start throwing punches.
A match like this would be a show-stealer any night of the week. They don't even need some kind of extreme stipulation to have one of the most exciting bouts of the PPV.
Their high-flying and technical ability will allow them to outperform everyone else without needing to bend the rules more than a heel usually would in any match.
This showdown is going to happen sooner rather than later. WWE may as well reserve a spot at Extreme Rules for them right now.
Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose
The feud between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose has been going on for months. Both women need to move on, but their story deserves a decisive closing chapter.
The former Fire & Desire teammates each bring something different to the table, so there isn't one perfect stipulation that would fit their combined styles better than anything else.
A submission match would favor Deville's MMA experience, while an Extreme Rules bout would give Rose a slight edge since she would be allowed to use weapons.
Whatever WWE decides to do, it needs to let them finish this without Otis or Dolph Ziggler getting involved. They deserve to end their story on their own terms.
Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
Monday's Raw featured a segment that saw Dominik Mysterio attack Seth Rollins to get retribution for what The Monday Night Messiah did to his father, Rey.
We still don't have a timetable on when WWE plans to bring The Master of the 619 back into the fold, so it looks like his son may represent the family in this fight for now.
Rollins has grown into his new character over the past few weeks and become one of the best heels on Raw. He has the confidence to play the role and the skill to back up everything he says.
With Murphy and Austin Theory by his side, there is little that can stop The Monday Night Messiah from achieving any goal he sets his mind to, but his ego will not allow him to let this attack go.
He is going to challenge the younger Mysterio to a match and his family pride is not going to allow him to turn the offer down. Rey will object but he won't be able to stop his son from defending his family's honor.
If this doesn't happen, another possibility is both Mysterios taking on Rollins and one of his followers in a tag team bout. This would make it easier to mask Dominik's inexperience and allow him to have a great moment with his father if they win.
What matches do you want to see WWE book for Extreme Rules?