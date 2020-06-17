WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Match Card Predictions After Backlash Results

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Backlash did not see a single title change hands and most of the feuds featured on Sunday's card do not seem to be anywhere near settled.

Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, Apollo Crews bested Andrade, and Bayley and Sasha Banks managed to keep the women's tag titles.

Asuka and Nia Jax were both counted out in their encounter before The Empress of Tomorrow won the rematch on Monday's WWE Raw, but it ended with a bit of controversy to keep the storyline active.

Randy Orton beat Edge in an epic encounter, and The Street Profits teamed up with The Viking Raiders to fight Akira Tozawa and a group of ninjas.

Extreme Rules is the next pay-per-view on July 19. Let's look at which feuds WWE should use to populate the card.